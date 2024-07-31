Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SkyWater Technology worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $119,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $243,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 29,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

