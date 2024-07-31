Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after buying an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

CCS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,891. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $105.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

