Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 66,266 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,266 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Accuray worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 708,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

