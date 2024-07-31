Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 71,196 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,108 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 71,196 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $25,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT remained flat at $75.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 80,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,478. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

