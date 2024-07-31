Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,431 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,190. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business's revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

