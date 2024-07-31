Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $151.21. 77,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,624. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

