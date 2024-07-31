Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

KEQU stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.