Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Klabin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KLBAY remained flat at $7.54 on Wednesday. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.
About Klabin
