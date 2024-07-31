Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $71.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of KRUS opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.86 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

