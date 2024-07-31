Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LH stock opened at $213.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.
Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratory Co. of America
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.