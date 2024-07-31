Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q1 guidance to $7.25-8.75 EPS.

Lam Research stock traded up $66.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $921.24. 1,905,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,972. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.55 and its 200 day moving average is $945.51.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,007.85.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $17,746,999. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

