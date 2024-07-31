Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Down to $109.77

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.77, but opened at $91.77. Lantheus shares last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 541,223 shares changing hands.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,956,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

