Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
