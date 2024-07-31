Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.78

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 712261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lazard Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,384 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

