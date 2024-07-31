Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MorphoSys in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.73). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million.

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 47.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.