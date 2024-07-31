Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

Leidos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

