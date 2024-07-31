Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND stock traded down $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 6,240,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,352. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.