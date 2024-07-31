Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

