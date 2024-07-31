Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 536,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,675. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

