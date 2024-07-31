Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 22,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.