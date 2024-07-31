Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 22,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.