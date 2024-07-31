Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.5 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

