LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

