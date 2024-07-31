Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $9.64 on Wednesday, reaching $276.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,931. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

