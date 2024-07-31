Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $266.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

