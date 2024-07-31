Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

