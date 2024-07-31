LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

