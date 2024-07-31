LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at LiveRamp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.