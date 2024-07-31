Lloyds Banking Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.06 (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 59.99 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 61.72 ($0.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.36.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

