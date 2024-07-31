LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMS Capital Price Performance

Shares of LMS opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Wednesday. LMS Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.