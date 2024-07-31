Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.75.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $9.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.46. 1,233,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,790. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $538.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

