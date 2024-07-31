Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $635.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $465.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $547.00 and last traded at $540.19. Approximately 327,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,080,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.66.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $747,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $5,326,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

