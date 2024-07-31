Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 131206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.79.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.65.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.72.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

