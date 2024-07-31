Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Issues Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 589,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,246. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.