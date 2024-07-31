Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:STAX)

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
About Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.