Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:STAX)

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

About Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF

The Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade and high yield Muni bonds issued in the US with effective maturity of between 1 and 5 years.

