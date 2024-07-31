MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
