Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 93.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 106,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,256. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.75. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

