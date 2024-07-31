MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

MainStreet Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

