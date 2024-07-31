Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,679,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

