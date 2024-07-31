Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $15.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.17. The stock had a trading volume of 971,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

