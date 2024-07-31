Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

Marcus Stock Up 0.8 %

MCS stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.