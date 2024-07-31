Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

