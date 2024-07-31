Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.