Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 16,631,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,311,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Northland Capmk lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 390.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 275.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 62,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.