MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.88. MaxLinear shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 202,303 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

