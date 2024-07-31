Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.