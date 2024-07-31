Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Medexus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.96 million.

Shares of MDP traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,895. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

