Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

