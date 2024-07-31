Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $484,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

