Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,110 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 1,469,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,080. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,432 shares of company stock worth $5,695,560 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

