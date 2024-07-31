Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 80,769 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,769 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 39,506,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,745,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

