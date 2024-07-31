Meritage Homes Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.13. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $20.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $203.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

