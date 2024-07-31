Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Head-To-Head Survey

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and CERo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.50 million 98.50 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -5.78 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

CERo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33 CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mesoblast and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.30%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86%

Summary

Mesoblast beats CERo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

